More participants take up NIPAM programmes

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – There is an increase in the number of people enrolling for programmes with the Namibia Institute of Public Administration and Management (NIPAM), with the institution recording a total number of 1 983 participants for 2016/17 financial year. This is according to the NIPAM director for Information Management Business Centre, Dennis Shindume.

The increase in participants is due to the practice of rethinking and redesigning the way work is done to better support an organisation’s mission at the same time reducing costs, Shindume said.

Shindume made these remarks at the launch of the institution’s training calendar for 2018/19 in the capital on Tuesday. Approximately 60 training officials attended the launch from central government, regional councils, local authorities and public enterprises.

Since its inception in 2011, the institution has provided competency-based training programs characterised by theoretical and practical training.

The launch was characterised by presentations from NIPAM’s officials on their three main training programs of flagship training programs, functional training courses, and Information and Communication Technology courses.

Ester Nakanduungile, manager for Communication and Public Relations said the training programs are customised to meet the needs associated with different responsibilities and functions of the participant from the executive level to the operational staff.

Approximately 35 courses ranging from Computer Literacy to Executives Quality Management Systems are on offer