Male model striving for uplifting of modeling industry

Pinehas Nakaziko



The 23-year-old male model, actor and radio presenter, Tove Jeomba Kangotue says he is working towards uplifting the modeling industry in the country.

Crowned Mr University of Namibia (Unam) in 2015, and having a cat-walking stint at the Windhoek Fashion Week last year, he says he want to penetrate the African market, to team up with may local designers such as Ingo Shanyenge, House of Poulton, Taati Sibolele and Nineteen April (XIX APRIL) to promote his brand. “I appreciate the fact that we have recently found the value of collaboration amongst other models and artists in the industry. This is important as we are not individuals anymore, but we become one under the umbrella of that specific project, hence developing our industry,” says Tove.



Also nominated as the Favorite Male Model of the Year at the Simply You Lifestyle and Fashions Awards last year, he says the reason why the industry is not growing in Namibia is because models are not well funded, hence the lack of funds to pay models and performers what they deserve. “Namibia has a lot of talented models but they are undervalued and they can’t even make modeling a career.” His dreams is to become one of Americas top models. “But now I just really want to attend fashion weeks all over Africa and get to learn different languages, eat great food and just be a creative.”

Tove was born and raised in the capital. This year he obtained his first qualification from the University of Namibia, an Honors degree in Media and English studies. He started his modeling career in 2014. “The adrenaline of stepping on stage is always a drug I find breathtaking, in addition to being able to bring the designers/directors’ story to life and be part of the creative process. I am a creative by heart and I love challenging myself to try new characters every time I’m on the ramp/stage or in front of a camera.”