Debmarine Cup semis this weekend…Stars, BA, Unam and Civics in action

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – With the MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) now a done and dusted deal, attention turns to the country’s biggest football spectacle, the Debmarine Namibia Cup, which will see the competition’s semifinals taking center stage at the Sam Nujoma Stadium this weekend.

This weekend’s Debmarine Cup semifinals will see the country’s top football clubs grilling each other for a place in the final of the lucrative competition, with an in-form Black Africa taking on Unam FC in tomorrow’s first semifinal of the day at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 16h00.

Judging from their league performance, both teams have proven their temperament for big games but Black Africa have particularly impressed with their overall coordination as a team, their work rate and killer instinct when its most needed – owing greatly to the experience of veteran campaigners within their squad.

Make no mistake, Unam are a side determined to reach the ceilings of Namibian football, and their continuous inspiring league performance is testimony to their ambitions, and Black Africa should expect nothing but all-out war from Ronnie Kanalelo’s motivated and well-disciplined soldiers.

Unam might not boast plenty experienced players in their squad, but they have time and again demonstrated their ability to slay the throats of any opponent. But as indicated, Black Africa’s arsenal is jam-packed with old time campaigners who have the required pedigree and capacity to possibly help the club maneuvers their way to the final.

The second semifinal of the day will see Namibian champions African Stars confronting Civics at the same venue at 18h00. On paper, Stars are firm favourites to reach the final in this particular encounter, especially judging from Civics recent league showing. Stars must however be well advised not to take tomorrow’s match frivolously, as this is a cup competition and anything can happen at this level. Civics are under the stewardship of veteran mentor Brian Isaacs and with his experience, Isaacs is a man very capable of pulling a surprise or two when least expected.

The final of the 2018 Debmarine Cup is scheduled for this month on a yet to be confirmed date and the overall winner will take home N$ 500 000 while the runner-up will receives N$ 250 000 and each losing semi-finalist gets N$ 150 000. Tickets cost N$30 each at Computicket outlets at all Shoprite and Checkers Stores as well as at Football House in Katutura.