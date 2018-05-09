Teachers Exercise: I am responsible for my classes’ results

WINDHOEK – One of the main factors contributing to the poor standard of education in Namibia is the lack of certain natural skills in our teachers’ tool-kit.

The skills that I am referring to are not taught in any institution, which offers teacher training. However, a teacher who walks his/her teaching journey with an open eye, ear and heart, will intuitively pick up these skills, because life is the highest university, there is. These exercises are meant for those teachers, who are wise enough to admit that there is always room for improvement. They (exercises) will add flavour to an open-minded teacher’s style of teaching. This is not a theory. This is a feedback borne out of real class- and lecture-room experience. For those who are new to my writing, it is wise to Google my previous articles.

The previous article focused our attention on the state of mind of a teacher. We saw that our students can be likened to a mirror, which reflects the mood of a teacher. This consequently means: if a teacher/lecturer loves his/her subject, the learner/student will love it too.

Today’s exercise is a bitter pill to swallow, because it encourages us teachers to be earnest with ourselves. We teachers love to blame our poor results on the government. We are quick to claim that it is the lack of funds, which prevents us from teaching properly. In simpler words, we are very active when it comes to finding a scapegoat.

Does this not remind you of small children? Remember when you got into a fight and your parents asked you what happened? More often, you would instantly point out that the other child is at fault. A child would never admit that she/he is partly responsible for the fight. The adult, on the other hand, should be able to reflect and take responsibility for her/his actions. It is time for us teachers to redirect our attention away from the speck in the eye of “Mr Government” so we can remove the log in our own eye.

Exercise

Every time you go over your class’ tests or assignments, say these words to yourself: I am responsible for my learners/students’ results.

That will gradually change your attitude towards your profession and your learners/students. This exercise alone can shift the standard of education in Namibia.

