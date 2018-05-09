Shalulile wins big at Highlands Park FC annual awards …scoops Golden Boot award with 15 goals

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – Enterprising Namibian international striker Peter Shalulile was the biggest winner at Highlands Park Football Club’s annual awards ceremony held on Monday, scooping both the Golden Boot Award and Players’ Player of the Year accolade.

Shalulile, who also snatched the South African National First Division (NFD) Golden Boot award with his 15 goals this season, which helped Highlands Park to be crowned NFD 2017/18 league champions and subsequently gain promotion to that country’s Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The 25-year old silky Namibian front-man, who joined the South African club in 2015 season from Tura Magic following a rousing performance at the 2015 COSAFA Cup, which inspired Namibia to a historic first COSAFA Cup triumph that year, has been a pillar of strength for Highlands’ goal scoring wolf-pack and Monday’s accolades were just the perfect icing on the cake.

Shalulile was also part of the Namibian U/19 squad (known as Komesho FC) that won the Metropolitan U/19 Premier Cup in South Africa in 2011, then coached by current Brave Warriors mentor Ricardo Mannetti.

Other winners at Monday’s awards were midfielder Mothobi Mvala who won the coveted Player of the Year accolade and promising striker Sphiwe Mahlangu who walked away with the Young Player of the Year award. The Chairman’s Award went to the club’s Zimbabwean veteran goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini.