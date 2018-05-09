Registration opens for annual Osadoo tourney

Clemans Miyanicwe

KAMANJAB – The organisers of the Original Sons and Daughters of Okombahe (Osadoo), a nonprofit community organisation, are inviting teams from all over the country to register for the Osadoo mid-year tournament that

will be held on June 30 to July 1 at Omaruru’s Mabokke Stadium.

The sum of N$20,000 is set aside for prize monies. Lucky Gaweseb, one of the organisers of the tournament, says

only sixteen teams will be allowed to register until June 25, which will be done on a ‘first come, first

served’ basis. Gaweseb informed New Era that due to the limitations of playing fields and lack of

floodlights at Okombahe, Osadoo was moved to Omaruru after two years of being held there.

“We want to raise funds for the Okombahe elders’ annual Christmas and other donations for winter season events such as the winter soup kitchen and winter clothing drive,” Gaweseb said of the main reason for the mid-year

tournament. Funds from the tournament are used for prize monies and logistics. Funds will also be raised

through the sale of T-shirts, CDs,food and drinks at the stadium.

Osadoo was started in 2016 with the aim of assisting vulnerable community members, including the elderly and the underprivileged from the settlement of Okombahe, and according to Gaweseb membership is made up of the youths and elderly from Okombahe living outside the village as well as those who still reside there.

The organisation aims to unite the community of Okombahe, especially during the festive season, through sports activities, and members also raise funds through sponsorships and own contributions to host the annual

Christmas lunch and give out gift parcels.

Last year the mid-year tournament was won by Riverside Football Club from Okombahe while Omaruru’s Arsenal FC

was the runner-up after being nailed 2-0. In future the tournament will be held in other towns in Erongo

Region depending on support from football teams and financial injections from sponsors, while in December netball will be introduced.

Registration is N$1,500, and winners will walk away with N$10,000, gold medals, a floating trophy and twenty Osadoo T-shirts while the second runner-up will score N$5,000, silver medals and twenty Osadoo T-shirts. The semifinalists

will each receive N$2,500. For further information on the tournament contact Lucky Gaweseb on 0817220255 or

Amingo Honeb on 0812545970.