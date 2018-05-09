New long-haul connection between Windhoek and Munich

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – One of Europe’s fastest growing airlines, Eurowings, yesterday officially expanded its portfolio from Namibia with the introduction of return flights between Windhoek and Munich, Germany. Return flights to the Bavarian capital in Southern Germany can now be booked, starting from about US$220 each way, or N$2 750 at today’s exchange rate. The first flight, operated with an Airbus 330 long-haul jet, arrived early yesterday morning.

Eurowings has already been operating successfully in the long-haul segment for over two years. Only recently, the first Eurowings long-haul flights from Eurowings’ newest long-haul Base Munich took off connecting Munich with Las Vegas and Mauritius. With the Munich to Windhoek route, Eurowings is now offering an attractive connection between the southern part of Germany and Namibia.

Dr André Schulz, General Manager at Lufthansa Group Southern Africa, said: “Eurowings is glad to add the route Windhoek to Munich. Our new flight to Munich will provide an efficient connection to the Bavarian capital. Holidaymakers can visit its many museums, stroll through the English Garden or experience nature in the surrounding region while business travellers have a direct flight opportunity to the southern part of Germany.”

Eurowings offers a large number of connecting flights via Munich to Europe and worldwide. Thanks to the extensive codeshare agreement with Lufthansa, Eurowings customers in Munich can also transfer quickly to destinations in the parent company’s network.

“The new route is also attractive for the German market. The reasons are well known, as Namibia is renowned for its amazing nature and the fascinating wildlife, “concluded Schulz

Eurowings is now offering three weekly flights to Germany. The airline already serves the Cologne to Windhoek route and has now enlarged its long haul portfolio to and from

Munich.