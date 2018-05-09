GFN hosts African Champs at The Dome

Staff Reporter

SWAKOPMUND – The Gymnastics Federation of Namibia (GFN) is hosting the 14th African Championships for women and men’s Artistic Gymnastics at The Dome in Swakopmund, which started this week. “It is such a privilege that the

gymnasts community of Africa has entrusted Namibia to organise and host this event,” said GFN spokesperson Britt Adonis. Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Angola, South Africa and hosts Namibia have confirmed their participation at the coastal town’s multifunctional sports complex from May 6-13.

The much-coveted continental crowns will be contested between Africa’s best junior and senior gymnasts in both team and individual competitions. The event, which runs under the auspices of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) as well as the African Union of Gymnastics (UAG), will further serve as the official African qualification tournament for the upcoming Youth Olympic Games in Argentina later this year.

All officials judging at the championships are accredited with the worldgoverning body, g i v i n g i t a n

international flair. “The Namibian Federation is very fortunate to have the worldclass facilities of

The Dome at its disposal for this event. All c omp e t i t i o n s will take place at these facilities

and it is sure to be an exhilarating event,” Adonis underlined.

D a v e H a m m o n d , Marketing Manager of The Dome stated: “We look forward to welcoming Africa’s gymnastic elite to our building. We are confident, that this will be a great tournament not only for Namibia, but the entire African continent.”

Gymnastics Namibia received a generous sponsorship from a Chinese company Tiashan ahead of the tournament. The gymnastics manufacturer is providing two full sets of FIG-approved equipment, without which the event would not

have been possible.