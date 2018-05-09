Coleman’s Real Zaragoza relegated

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – Brave Gladiators’ poster-girl, Zenatha Coleman, Spanish side Real Zaragoza FC were relegated from that country’s Primera Division, following last weekend’s shrinking 1-0 defeat at the hands of Valencia.

With just one match remaining before the curtain comes down on the Spain’s second tier women football league, Zaragoza are currently lying second from bottom on the 16-team log table, having amassed only a paltry 23 points from 29 league matches this season – leaving them with zero survival chances.

Rooted to the bottom of the table are Santa Teresa FC with 19 points from 29 league outings, and that means Zaragoza and Teresa are the two sides that have been relegated to the lower division. At the top of the table, Atletico Madrid FC were crowned champions of the Primera Division to gain promotion to the Spanish Women Champions League and were joined by Barcelona who finished second.

In Spanish women football structures, only two teams are promoted to the Spanish Women Champions League and two are relegated to third-tier football.

The 24-year old Coleman, who joined Zaragoza on an 18-month contract in January this year as a free agent from Lithuanian champions Gintra Universitetas, scored seven goals in total for Zaragoza from 13 games this season but unfortunately her laudable efforts proved not enough to help Zaragoza avoid the relegation machete.