Aspiring entrepreneurs certificated

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Eighteen participants were awarded with certificates after taking part in this year’s Educating Tour & Breakthrough Leadership Workshop, which took place at Erindi Lodge from May 4- 6.

The workshop, which is an annual event, is hosted by the Kahengava Foundation in Partnership with the Institute of Accounting and Economic Development (IAED) Namibia. The Kahengava Foundation was initiated by the Kahengava family & Lisa Kamurongo in 2015 as a non-profit organisation focusing on development, poverty, education and health

“This programme is in line with our Kahengava Foundation’s Vision 2022 which aims to bring the positive social change and deliver value to the community by 2022.’’ The purpose is for the participants to examine their own thinking, uncover their hidden assumptions and beliefs, enjoy the nature and invent new ways to produce a breakthrough results at their organization,’’ says Olavi Mikael the foundation’s public relations officer.

“Our purpose is to bring positive change in the community, and one of our objective is to create more training programmes that promote personal growth and confidence among entrepreneurs,” adds Mikael.