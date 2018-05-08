The demise of traditional front runners … as Ghosts, Birds escape the drop by the skin of their teeth

Carlos Kambaekwa

WINDHOEK – Two of the most adored clubs in the history of domestic topflight football, Orlando Pirates and coastal outfit Blue Waters, were saved by the bell as the pair escaped relegation to the country’s lower tier division by the skin of their teeth.

Going into the decisive final two rounds of matches in the MTC Premiership in the city of bright lights (Windhoek) last weekend – both teams were made to endure an anxious wait with their remote Premiership status hanging dangerously on a thread.

The pair needed to win both their last matches to stay afloat in the country’s topflight football league and hope other results go their way.

In a last ditch effort to save the club going down and salvage some lost pride, the Ghosts enlisted the services of old timer club legend Eric Muinjo. The latter obliged accordingly by steering the Buccaneers to safety in their last league outing.

And while the Buccaneers sealed their own destiny, costal giants Blue Waters had to rely on other results going their way and owes a great deal gratitude to Ronnie Kanalelo’s UNAM.

The Clever Boys saw off a stubborn Young Chiefs in a hard fought 2-1 victory sending the league strugglers back to familiar territory after two turbulent seasons in the topflight football league.

Self-styled local hardcore football pundit Don-Bati Hipondoka, has come out with guns blazing blasting the Birds’ lukewarm showing to poor administration. He called for the entire management team including the coaching staff to step down on social media.

Another local football analyst and former football administrator-cum-players agent Ercher Luanda, a lawyer by profession, is putting the blame on Pirates’ characteristic troubled season squarely on the shoulders of shoddy administration – mocking the Ghosts for turning up at league match with just 15 players.

On paper, the Ghosts boasts one of the most talented squads in the business but the club have been riddled in seemingly unending boardroom squabbles over the last couple of seasons with management having made it their sole beat to conveniently play the hide and seek game whenever the going got tough.

The playing personnel at some stage went on strike over unpaid salaries and needed the divine intervention of the uncompromising Namibia Players Union, who subsequently and successfully took the matter to court to have the matter settled.