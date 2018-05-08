South Africa and Namibia must exploit their coastal resources

Tuulikki Abraham

LÜDERITZ – Namibia and South Africa should exploit their coastlines and adjoining waters to benefit the citizens in the two countries. “Our coastlines and adjoining waters have vital resources which we can exploit jointly for the benefits of our citizens. We can also share knowledge amongst ourselves in terms of small harbour development,” said the Premier of the Northern Cape, South Africa, Sylvia Lucas.

She further said ocean based industries are likely to play an increasingly important role in the future of coastal towns in the two countries. Growing markets for new ocean based industries such as aquaculture, offshore renewable energy and new marine resources may represent new opportunities and solutions, she said at the Annual Lüderitz Crayfish Festival that took place two weeks ago in //Kharas Region.

“We are also inspired with the work that we are doing with regard to the twinning agreement signed between the Northern Cape Province and the //Kharas Region. During a historic occasion the two provinces launched the official introduction of the Nama language to be taught at our schools in the Northern Cape Province. This significant initiative was made possible through the support of the //Kharas Department of Education,” Lucas stated.

She said this pilot project was introduced in two South African towns of Riemvasmaak and Kubose where the introduction of the Nama language is part of the plans to preserve and develop the rich history and heritage of indigenous languages.