Sikondo replaces the late Kavara in National Council

Albertina Nakale

WINDHOEK – Kahonzo Johannes Sikondo, who is the regional councillor for Ncamagoro Constituency, in the Kavango West Region, was yesterday sworn in the Upper House of Parliament, the National Council. Sikondo replaces late councillor for Ncuncuni Constituency Rosa Kavara who passed away on 2 January this year.

Even though Ritha Sindjanga has won the just ended by-elections for the councillor of Ncuncuni Constituency, Sindjanga would only serve at the regional level and not at the national level. Regional councils choose the councillors who would serve as members to the National Council, with each regional council choosing three of its constituency councillors to serve.

Regional Councillor for Musese Constituency, Kudumo Sakeus, said, “there is no provision that says once you replace a late councillor at the regional level, it then also means that the councillor who won the by-election will automatically serve at the National Council.”

Therefore, Sakeus explained that the regional councillors in Kavango West sat to select the candidates among themselves to fill the vacant position of the late Kavara at the National Council. That was how they selected Sikondo.

Born on 23 June 1952, Sikondo was a professional teacher for 20 years, according to the Secretary to the National Council Emila Mkusa. Sikondo has held the position of Swapo-party coordinator from 2012 to 2016 in the Ncamagoro Constituency and as regional councillor for the same constituency since 2015 to date.

Mkusa said Sikondo’s political interests are in community development, women, children and youth empowerment issues

The National Council resumed business yesterday since its recces in December last year.

The house is expected to review three proposed pieces of legislation that have been referred to the National Assembly.

These include the Appropriation Bill, Micro Lending Bill as well as the Gaming and Entertainment Control Bill.