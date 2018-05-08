Low sulphur diesel available as of January 2019

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The Ministry of Mines and Energy has confirmed that Namibia will begin to phase out Diesel 500 ppm from the market with effect from January 1, 2019.

Diesel 50 ppm will continue to be available on the market throughout the country while low sulphur diesel or 10 ppm (0.001 percent) sulphur diesel will be introduced, as from the beginning of next year.

According to the energy ministry, all industry players have been advised to put measures in place to ensure a smooth process that will not disadvantage the consumer in any way.

“There is an increasing demand for it (lower sulphur diesel) due to newer vehicle models available on the market. The phasing in of low sulphur diesel is also in line with the Namibian government’s policy of cleaner fuels and global initiatives to reduce C02 emissions. Low sulphur diesel will allow the introduction of advanced engine technology that requires low sulphur. It is possible that not all retail sites will have the cleaner diesel at the beginning but with time 10 ppm sulphur diesel will be available countrywide,” explained Mines and Energy Permanent Secretary, Simeon Negumbo.

In a recent statement, Negumbo said the ministry would co-ordinate the implementation of the phase out of 500 ppm sulphur diesel and the introduction of 10 ppm sulphur diesel by working in concert with the oil industry.

“The public should be on the lookout, access the relevant information and be prepared when the time comes. The transparency of the campaign will be decisive of the success of the changes in the fuel grades, which will mean that Namibia will have two types of diesel and one type of petrol,” said Negumbo.