Fishcor opens N$12 million ice plant in Lüderitz

Tuulikki Abraham

LÜDERITZ – State-owned National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor) commissioned its N$12 million ice plant at its Lüderitz Seaflower processing factory. “I am happy to note that, this investment will secure the jobs of our 19 employees who have been employed at the old ice plant, and hence stabilize the current 651 total jobs at Fishcor,” said Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources Bernhard Esau.

The ice plant has a capacity to produce 100 metric tons in 24 hours and a holding capacity of 150 metric tons.

One key benefit of the ice plant would be that vessels would now spend more time fishing and not used to transport ice from Walvis Bay to Lüderitz. Construction of the plant commenced on 14 July 2017 and was completed in mid- December 2017.

“I am happy to note that, the ice plant is now operational, streaming their vessels to Walvis Bay to fetch ice will be no more, and the vessels will now be used for their initial purpose of catching fish. This will greatly enhance the company’s capacity to meet its customer demands of high quality fish, delivered in a timely,” Esau emphasised.

The plant was officially inaugurated on 27 April and produces flake ice, the type of ice most favoured in commercial fishing because it is able to completely enclose and enter gaps in the fish thereby working perfectly to cool the fish.

“I am equally glad to note that, Fishcor has taken into account my call for cooperation as opposed to competition in the industry. As such we will ensure that even though the facility was built to address primarily the needs of Fishcor, this ice facility will also have the capacity to supply other fishing companies with ice both in Lüderitz and Walvis Bay, upon request,” Esau said.