Ethiopian Airlines wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice award

WINDHOEK – Ethiopian Airlines, the largest airline group in Africa and SKYTRAX certified Four Star Global Airline, have been recognised by TripAdvisor, one of the largest and most reputed global travel sites, as “The Best Business Class in Africa and Indian Ocean”.

TripAdvisor evaluated the world’s top carriers based on reviews and ratings gathered from travellers worldwide over a 12-month period and recognised Ethiopian for its outstanding service, as well as the quality and value in its service delivery.

Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde Gebremariam, said: “We are highly honoured to receive this award from TripAdvisor, the most prestigious global travel site. I wish to thank the TripAdvisor community for their resounding vote of confidence in our premium class product and service. We offer the best value proposition to premium travellers, whether corporate or government, thanks to our operational excellence, convenient and seamless connectivity, superior on-board product and top-notch end-to–end customer service. We will continue to invest in the latest technology aircraft such as the B787 and A350 that offer unmatched on-board comfort and to enhance our premium on-ground and on-board offerings, with a superior level of service so as to meet the high expectations of premium travellers and remain their airline of choice.”

“We are thrilled to recognise the global TripAdvisor community’s favourite airlines and shine a spotlight on the carriers around the world that provide the very best flying experiences, including Ethiopian Airlines,” said Bryan Saltsburg, senior vice president and general manager for TripAdvisor Flights, “As the airline industry introduces new fare products and a widening array of in-flight offerings, consumers continue to seek out the carriers that deliver value and a quality experience. The Travellers’ Choice awards for airlines recognise the carriers that exceed passenger expectations and receive top marks from travellers.”

Ethiopian Airlines is a multi-award-winning airline. On November 8, 2017, SKYTRAX, the most prestigious international air transport standards and quality-rating organisation, certified Ethiopian Airlines as a Four Star Airline. SKYTRAX has also awarded Ethiopian Airlines as SKYTRAX World Airline Award for Best Airline Staff in Africa, two times, and earlier in 2017 Ethiopian Airlines has received SKYTRAX World Airline Award for Best Airline in Africa.