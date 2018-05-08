BAS/DHPS Basketball Camp attracts record participants

Staff Reporter

Windhoek – More than 70 players and coaches took part at the basketball camp of the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS) and the Basketball Artists School (BAS) Foundation from April 28 to 30 2018 in the new DHPS sports hall.

The three days were filled with basketball stations like dribbling, passing, shooting and numerous contests and games. “The new record number shows that basketball is a fast-growing sport in Namibia,” said BAS Director, Ramah Mumba.

“We would like to thank DHPS and their dedicated principal Kristin Eichholz as well as our partner OTB for supporting this BAS fundraising activity,” Mumba added.

Special awards were given to Operi Tjingaeti (Kristin Eichholz MVP Award), Freviano Kampara (Best Shooter), Angel Shiimbi (Most Improved Girl) und Nickolai Schaffrath (Most Improved Boy).