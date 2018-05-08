Bank Widhoek National Bass Angling kicked off in style

Staff Reporter

REHOBOTH – The Namibia Bass Angling Association (NBAA) kicked off the 2018 fishing season with the Bank Windhoek National Angling Competition at Lake Oanob, outside Rehoboth with twenty-six anglers and 20 boats participating in the event.

Anglers were motivated to compete as reports of large catches during practice sessions, made its way through the bass angling community.

During competition, a total of 90 fish with a combined weight of 49.025kg were weighed in. This number and weight exceeds that of 2017’s entire angling season.

The heaviest fish of the day caught by Thinus Williams weighed in at 1.087kg and a total of 13 anglers managed to weigh in a bag limit of five.

“Although the average weight of fish is quite low at around 0.5kg per fish, it is a sign of a fish recovery. It is inspiring to see nature thriving after the crippling drought conditions,” said NBAA’s chairman, Richard Grant.

Weather conditions for angling were good with blue skies and not the slightest sign of a breeze. With Oanob Dam having received some good inflows this year.

The NBAA also made history as the first ever live weigh-in was aired on Facebook in Namibia, viewed by Bass Angling enthusiasts from South Africa and Zimbabwe as well as the United States of America.

“NBAA would like to thank Bank Windhoek for their ongoing loyal support as we look forward to a fantastic fishing season,” said Grant.