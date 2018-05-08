Agriculture minister announces strategic plan

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Minister of Agriculture, Water and Forestry (MAWF) Alpheus !Naruseb, has announced a new strategic plan for the period 2017/18 to 2021/22.

The policy is the first of its kind and was launched recently in consultation with all stakeholders. The two guiding documents for the ministry’s five-year Strategic Plan and the National Policy on Sub-Division and Consolidation of Agricultural Land are widely seen as a roadmap for the ministry to continue carrying out its mandate and functions for the next five years. The plan, which is aligned to the fifth National Development Plan and the Harambee Prosperity Plan, will subsequently contribute to the achievement of Vision 2030.

The five key themes underpinning the development of the strategic plan are sustainable livestock and forest management, sustainable food production, value chain development and market-oriented infrastructure, water and sanitation infrastructure, as well as operational excellence. The essence of the strategic plan are anchored in the Namibian Constitution, the national development plans as well as international, continental and regional agreements, protocols and treaties which Namibia is party to. !Naruseb says the themes are critical to increase production and productivity as well as ensure sustainable food security, promote sustainable management and utilisation of existing water resources in order to ensure water security for human/livestock consumption.

He urges regional councils to participate in the implementation of the ministry’s 2018/19 Annual Work Plan, which was derived from the strategic plan to enable the MAWF to be responsive to the needs of all stakeholders, particularly farmers. The National Policy on Sub-Division and Consolidation of Agricultural Land on the other hand, advocates for guarding the sustainable existence of the agricultural sector. The minister explains that this policy is specifically aimed at guarding against the subdivision of agricultural land into uneconomic units as well as against speculation with agricultural land, which inevitably results in inflated prices.

According to !Naruseb the plan is a framework outlining key themes, strategic objectives, programmes and projects which need to be vigorously pursued for the ministry to deliver effective and efficient services to its customers.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Permanent Secretary, Percy Misika, said the National Policy on Subdivision and Consolidation of Agricultural Land is equally important as there can be no agricultural development without land. Deputy permanent secretary in the MAWF Abraham Nehemia says the full and successful implementation of these documents will improve the performance of the agricultural sector and enhance its contribution to the country’s socio-economic development.