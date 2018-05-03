NPL to wrap up this weekend … three clubs to be relegated

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek – The curtain to the MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) will this weekend finally come down, signalling the end of the 2017/18 football season.

With African Stars already crowned league champions as they have amassed 61 points from 28 matches played so far and mathematically, as it currently stands, no other team in the top four can catch up with Stars at this stage, hence their crowning as league champions.

Black Africa are currently stationed second on 52 points, third-placed Mighty Gunners on 48 points and Young African in fourth place on 46 points. Former champions Tigers are in fifth place with 43 points.

This weekend’s action will place more emphasis on the relegation dogfight at the bottom of the log table, where Oshakati-based outfit Young Chiefs and Rundu Chiefs are fighting for survival while Tsumeb’s Chiefs Santos have technically been relegated from the country’s topflight football league.

Upon conclusion of this weekend’s action, the bottom three teams will be relegated back to the various Nationwide First Division (NFD) and three other teams from the three streams will be promoted to the premier league – that’s hopefully if activities in the NFD finally get underway in weeks to come.

Full Weekend Fixtures

Saturday, 05 May

Chief Santos vs UNAM FC (J.P. Ratledge Sport Complex 15h00)

Young Chiefs vs Citizens (Oshakati Independence Stadium 15h00)

Life Fighters vs Tura Magic (Paresis Stadium 15h00)

Young African vs Rundu Chiefs (Legare Stadium 15h00)

Orlando Pirates vs Tigers (Sam Nujoma Stadium 15h00)

African Stars vs Eleven Arrows (UNAM Stadium 15h00)

Civics vs Blue Waters (Ramblers Stadium 15h00)

Black Africa vs Mighty Gunners (SKW Stadium 15h00)

Sunday, 06 May

Chief Santos vs Citizens (J.P. Ratledge Sports Complex 15h00)

Young Chiefs vs UNAM (Oshakati Independence Stadium 15h00)

Life Fighters vs Tigers (Mokati Stadium 15h00)

Young African vs Mighty Gunners (Legare Stadium 15h00)

Black Africa vs Rundu Chiefs (SKW Stadium 15h00)

Civics vs Eleven Arrows (Ramblers Stadium 15h00)

African Stars vs Blue Waters (Sam Nujoma Stadium 15h00)

Orlando Pirates vs Tura Magic (UNAM Stadium 15h00)