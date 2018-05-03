Jazz spices menu at Sicilia

Kae Maṱunḓu-Tjiparuro

On a quiet May Day eve evening, guests at Sicilia Ristorante had a surprise on their menu.

Not some sumptuous dish on this occasion as there has been aplenty of such on the house menu. But this time around local jazz musos made sure eaters were treated to some laid back music. This was partly in celebration of International Jazz Day. Made possible by Kagiso Moloi, in collaboration with 100 fm Energy. And of course any jazzy night would not be complete without some thing palatable, especially to down that palatial meal with. In this regard the Zandvielt Wine Estate ensured for a night of wine tasting.

Jazzing the night way were none other than Damafusion band, Erna Chimu and young aspiring saxophonist, Dimpho- Dintle Moloi. With her own composition, Misty, the young lass proved that the Namibian jazz scene is destined for great times with an endowments such as hers. Surely she is right on the heels of the likes fNamibia’s latest jazz sensation, Suzy Eises, whose album has just been judged the Best Album of the Year, and herself the Best Newcomer at the just ended Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs).

Opening the evening were the Damafusion. For those who may not have listened to them like this scriber, it was amazing to learn that Namibia, unknown to most, has a wealth of jazz musos out there. Fountains of untapped and unsung jazz talents. Only wonder is where they ordinarily get to showcase their talents. Perhaps, a consideration that may have driven Moloi to celebrate International Jazz Day at the eatery, thereby exposing some of the unheard of and unknown local jazz jewels.

Having warmed up and whetted the guests’ musical taste buds properly as the evening was getting worn out, it was time for Erna and company to take the guests, especially those who may not have been privileged with his musical prowess, on a jazzy experience of sorts. And yes, surely no wonder she is higly regarded as one of the foremost, if not the foremost local jazz gifts. A pleasure to listen to, and an unassuming musical persona. As they say, save the best for last and her last was just the perfect good night kiss into dreamland.

The restaurant guests may seem to have been teething deep into their sumptuous meals to notice the musical experience around them. But is that not what jazz is all about? Touching your sub-consciousness? It was apparent that the jazz musos spiced up the evening’s menu, a spice few could hardly refuse, how much allergic they may have been to the jazzy spice.