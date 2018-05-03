Industry Loop: Ondangurrrr

Fellow Namibians, why do we praise mediocrity? Why can we not be honest with one another every once in a while? Or how about all the time? Everyone is on that tip of lying to one another. This motivational speaking has brought some serious problems haka. Now everyone is “woke” and everyone “believes”. No one wants to be honest. Honesty does not have to be in fashion for it to be practiced. Honesty should be a Namibian principle, and right now we are failing horribly at it.

I come from an era where you are told a thing as it is. I am the product of Mr Zane Hudson who would in his soft voice still tell you nonsense if you are producing mediocre work. I am a product of Mr Fisher who would whip you to excellence. Or Mr Botha who would scream at you on the touchline if you are playing mediocre rugby. Mr Kisting would sommer remove you from stage right there and then in the middle of a performance if you are singing nonsense. Stanley Mareka grind you until you cannot feel your legs anymore and you still dance nonsense, you are out fam!

These were some of the people key in my early development, and all of them were tough, honest and had no patience for mediocre. Everyone needs to perhaps study this approach and duplicate it. This approach will separate the real from the fake. This approach will separate the hard workers from the lazy bums. This approach will separate passion from those with ill intentions. This approach will separate Ondangwa from Ondangurrr pipor. Funny enough, these people that are praising mediocre and are on that tip of “you can do it, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise” are the same people who complain about the NAMAs. These are the same people who complain that NBC’s Whatagwan is boring. The same people who complain that entertainment journalist are biased. How can you complain about the NAMAs while you book mediocre to entertain people who paid to be at your show? I would rather watch Tanya, Odile and Esparance as opposed to be led by Madam Ondangurr pipor.

Like Dj Kbozz would say time and again…You will never walk into a surgery room and perform an operation because your friends said you can do it. Why do you think you can do that with the arts industry? Let’s stop this nonsense. It’s either you have it or you don’t. And if you do have it, you must still be willing to go the extra mile in conducting research and constant practice. If it sucks, it sucks and there is no way around it. If it’s brilliant, term it for what it is.

Let us be honest with each other. That is the only way you will get value for your money.

Until the next loop, we say “GMTM”!

