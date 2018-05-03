Eeenhana Vocational Training Centre Hosts Entrepreneurship Day

Michael Samuel

EENHANA – Vocational trainees at Eenhana Vocational Training Centre (EVTC) recently hosted its entrepreneurship day, where they had the opportunity to link their acquired theoretical and practical expertise to entrepreneurship. The event aim at honing their skills on how to make it on their own as entrepreneurs and employers in the business world once they graduated from the college.

During the event trainees presented their skills and products to the outside community, which was also another opportunity for the college presents its image to the community in the region as Vocational Education Training (VET) worth reckoning.

Peter Hangula, SME Project Coordinator at the EVTC said the Entrepreneurship Day was also a platform for the centre to market itself and attract potential trainees through showcasing work done by current trainees and providing centre tours to both school learners, parents and the general public to ensure continues VET growth in the country.

“This is the platform to point out to the public at large the importance of VET and why it is the fundamental tool towards the country’s economic growth, Vocational Training Centers are usually stereotyped as an institutions for grade 10 and 12 failures and the general public do not understand the opportunities that arise from undergoing VET,” said Hangula.

The college offer technical trades such as bricklaying and plastering, welding and metal fabricating, plumbing and pipe fitting as well as joinery and cabinet making. There are also courses in Office Administration, whose trainee participated in the day by providing information about the EVTC.