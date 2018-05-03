Case of soldier accused of killing daughter referred to High Court

Maria Amakali

Windhoek – The prosecutor general has decided to prosecute a soldier who is accused of intentionally drowning his daughter. Gabriel Tulinane David, 30, will stand trial in the High Court, the prosecutor general has decided.

David, who has been in police custody since his arrest in 2016, faces a count of murder read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, as well as assault to do grievous bodily harm.

The charges emanate from the death of five-year-old Cornelia Indileni David who drowned in Goreangab Dam in February 2016.

Making an appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court, Katutura, on Monday before Magistrate Michelle Kubersky, David was informed that his case will be transferred to the High Court where he is expected to stand trial on the accusations and charges as stated in the charge sheet. During his failed bail hearing, David, who was employed by the Namibia Defence Force and based at Suiderhof Military Base in Windhoek, said that his daughter accidentally slipped into the dam while they were walking close to the water, and died as a result of drowning although he attempted to rescue her.

However, the prosecution alleges that David intentionally drowned the girl Indileni. It is alleged that while his daughter was in his care he deliberately drowned her and then disappeared before his arrest days later.

The day before the incident, it is alleged, David picked up his daughter who was in the care of her maternal family members in Babylon’s informal settlement in Katutura, Windhoek. Further allegations indicate that David texted the mother of his child informing her that that he had killed their child.

The little girl’s lifeless body was retrieved from the dam two days later but there was no trace of David. David is expected to make his first appearance in the High Court on May 24. David was remanded in custody until his scheduled appearance.