Author denounces laziness

Jeremiah Ndjoze

The ‘excuse’ that one often makes to justify indecisiveness is in fact an accuser. And procrastination is an offspring of the said accuser.

Author Success Agene in his candid offering titled, Why Didn’t you do it?, published by Bliss World Ministries with the assistance of Township Productions, serves up the secrets to living a life without limitations. One in which you acknowledge that you’re the author of your destiny, despite your belief in the adage “it is not over until God says it’s over.” The author reveals that his quest to uncover the mystery behind the widening gap between the haves and the haves not led him to the understanding that those who are successful in life, are not good at making excuses, a ‘feat’ that those who do not succeed are experts at.

Writes Agene, “Whatever needs to be dealt with should be dealt with when it needs to be dealt with; for a step postponed is a process delayed and delayed processes result in delayed accomplishments or worse failure.” Delivering his convictions in a book primarily anchored on the word of faith, Agene does not fumble his words when he writes that “Christianity is no license to laziness.”

“Diligence is a virtue that you must have if you want to be successful in life. The Bible is very clear on the subject of personal commitment to life and success. Lack is usually a result of laziness,” Agene stresses. He further defines diligence as the act of assuming responsibility. “It is to be persistent at work or in effort,” the author maintains. The book further urges readers to open their minds to new ideas, bearing in mind that discovery is the key to success. It also urges readers to recommend themselves for greatness, using what they have, to rise daringly from being zeros to heroes. Profoundly, the author reminds all and sundry that – ‘the quality of your mind determines the quality of your life”.

Success Agene is founder and senior pastor of Bliss World ministry, a ministry dedicated to raising a generation of people who are heaven ready and earthly relevant, with head Quarter in Windhoek Namibia, an Entrepreneur, a motivational speaker and a Business Coach.