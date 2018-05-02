‘Tebs’ making strides on foreign soil

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek – Brave Warriors goatee-bearded football playing centre back Teberius “Tebs” Lombard’s outstanding debut in the highly competitive Zambian Super League has captured the imagination of football followers in neigbouring Zambia.

The former Tura Magic cool-as-a-cucumber defender has put in strong performances for his new team Lusaka Dynamos since his unavoidable arrival from MTC Premiership outfit Tura Magic at the beginning of the current term.

His five-star showing in week seven’s match against Green Buffaloes saw the lanky Namibian deservedly rewarded with inclusion in the star studded ZAMFOOT Team of the Week.

After impressing in several warm-up matches prior to the start of the Zambian Super League, Tebs has started in six of his team’s eight matches that yielded five wins, two draws and two defeats in the process.

The adorable tallish Namibian is amongst nine foreigners on Dynamos’ books that include footballers from Uganda (3), Malawi (1) and the DRC (4).

“Football here is very different from the MTC Premiership back home. It’s very physical, more competitive and the level is of high standard whilst facilities are top class.

“The club boasts its own training ground, fully equipped gym and a top-class match day venue,” revealed Tebs in a telephonic interview with New Era Sport. Lusaka Dynamos lies in 5th spot on the Zambian Super League log table after eight rounds of matches.