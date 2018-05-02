RDP members distance themselves from no-confidence vote

Roland Routh

Windhoek – Some members of the Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP) have come out of their comfort zones to distance themselves from the vote of no confidence that was adopted against party president Jeremiah Nambinga, who in the meantime has had the decision quashed by the Windhoek High Court.

Judge Shafima Uietele granted Nambinga an order declaring the decision taken on August 12 last year by 12 members of the national executive committee (NEC) as null and void.

One NEC member, Nghiningilwandubo Kashume, contacted New Era to, as he put it, set the record straight.

According to him, the NEC consists of 21 members of whom three were not present at the meeting in question. These were Kennedy Shekupakela, Eino Heelu and Heiko Lucks.

Four of the members walked out of the meeting with Nambinga, and they were Kashume, Niklaas Dawson, Michaela Hubschle and Ekonia Kamati, while Miriam Hamutenya abstained from voting. Kashume was adamant that the members mentioned above had nothing to do with the decision to oust Nambinga.

The members who voted for the ousting of Nambinga were Steve Bezuidenhout, Mike Kavekotora, Agnes Limbo, Kandy Nehova, Peter Naholo, Dr Olga Kamoruao, Asser Hidipohamba Sheuyhange, Penda Guava Nangolo, Nicanor Ndjoze, Corrine Poulton, Sacky Amenya and Brunhilde Cornelius.

Nambinga, through his lawyers, argued that the decision to oust him was not taken within the confines of the RDP constitution. According to him, the NEC does not have the power to declare a vote of no confidence in the president of the RDP and there is no provision for a vote of no confidence in the constitution of the RDP.

He further argues that the constitution of the RDP provides for a discipline and audit commission to institute processes with regard to disciplinary measures against RDP members of the CC, RDP members of parliament and all other RDP members.