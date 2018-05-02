Indoor Hockey Premier League concludes

Staff Reporter

Windhoek – The Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey Premier League’s season concluded over the weekend in Windhoek, after remaining matches officially resolved the final log standings in the league.

In the Men’s Premier League, Saints 1 finished top of the table to be crowned the 2018 Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey Premier League champions. Windhoek Old Boys Mad Maroons secured the second spot, while Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) took up the third.

In the Women’s Premier League, Saints finished as champions while University of Namibia (UNAM) and Windhoek Old Boys (WOBSC) finished second and third place respectively.

DTS won the Men’s First League after the playoffs and finals. Saints also scooped the title in the Women’s First League. UNAM won the Men’s Second League and X-Team claimed top honours in the Women’s Second League.

Men’s Premier League – Top Goal Scorers:

1. Cody van de Merwe (Saints) 24 Goals

2. Siyabonga Martins (Mad Maroons) 21 Goals

3. Russel Bartlett (Mad Maroons) 18 Goals

Women’s Premier League – Top Goal Scorers:

1. Marcia Venter (WOBSC) 18 Goals

2. Maggy Mengo (UNAM) 15 Goals

3. Rachel Finch (Saints) 12 Goals

“Congratulations to all teams, especially the new lads from Okahandja for ending third in their first season, as well as to the youngsters from the X-Team women for winning the Second League. We look forward to seeing you in the First League next season,” said Namibia Hockey Union’s (NHU) Executive Committee Member for Leagues and Fixtures, Ruan Oosthuizen.

Oosthuizen thanked Bank Windhoek, representatives from all the league teams and fans who supported the league this season. “Your assistance and especially your patience with the logistics is much appreciated,” he said.