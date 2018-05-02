Girl Guides celebrate World Thinking Day

Staff Reporter

Windhoek – The Girl Guides Association of Namibia (GGAN) held its annual “Thinking Day” at its premises in Klein Windhoek on Saturday.

Although, Thinking Day is meant to be celebrated on February 22, GGAN decided to host the event on an occasion that best suited the organisation. World Thinking Day remains a day for all guides and girl scouts to think of each other and celebrate their sisters and brothers all around the world.

February 22 was chosen as it was the birthday of scouting and guiding founder Lord Robert Baden-Powell and of Lady Olave Baden-Powell, his wife and world chief guide. “Thinking Day is all about bringing positive change,” says Gretta Gaspar, GGAN chief commissioner.

The event kicked off with the formation of a ceremony that reflected the girls’ uniforms in full colours. The ceremony started with both brownies and guides forming their patrols and sixes. It was yet another colourful event where the chief commissioner read the message from the chief world board together with the highlights of the importance of the Thinking Day Fund.

This year’s theme for Thinking Day was Impact and, the platform was used to launch the project on waste management, with the feature on compost. Further details of the project will be given in June, as that is the allocated timeline that the City of Windhoek has given to GGAN.

“I am very excited about the waste management project as I can learn more on the environment and the health of the people,” says one guide.

Another highlight on Thinking Day was the sale of refreshments and a barbecue. Funds obtained by this fundraising activity will be used to cover expenses at GGAN.

Guiding is a voluntary educational activity for girls and young women. Guiding has been approved by the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture and schools are encouraged to include guiding in their non-formal programmes.