City gets signal on Mama Winnie street

Staff Reporter

Windhoek – The Windhoek City Council is, as a matter urgency, working on renaming a street in Windhoek in honour of the late South African anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Madikizela-Mandela, 81, was the ex-wife of that country’s first democratically-elected president Nelson Mandela. She died in Johannesburg early last month after persistent illness.

While paying tribute at Madikizela-Mandela’s burial recently in South Africa, President Hage Geingob stated that Namibia would name a street in honour of Madikizela-Mandela.

The city council also approved the renaming of Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street at Freedom Square in Katutura to that of Priscilla Charlene Geingos, President Geingob’s late first wife. Geingos, who was passionately known as Aunty Patty or meme Niilonga, passed away in December 2014. She was born in New York.

Geingos’ daughter, Nangula, however slammed the council’s decision to name the Katutura street after her mother.

“We do not want Kenneth Kaunda Street. We asked for Mozart Street as our first choice and Schoenlein as second choice,” she told New Era.

A statement issued by City of Windhoek spokesperson Scheifert Shigwedha said the city council also approved the renaming of Anna Mungunda Street in Academia Extension 2 because there is already a street name in her honour in Katutura.

Hence a substitute name was needed which in this regard would be in honour of the late Nicodemus Kavikunua. Shigwedha said the theme for street names in Academia extensions 1 and 2 is national heroes and heroines.

He added that additional streets were also approved for renaming and they include Klaagliedere and Kronieke streets in Katutura in honour of Bishop Asaria C Kamburona.

“Klaagliedere Street, for example, was named along a biblical theme but which unfortunately holds a negative direct connotation to the fall of Jerusalem and the miseries with sins committed by the people, and thus does not fit well in the progressive society that we all strive for,” said Shigwedha.

He said Bishop Kamburona was a resident of Kronieke Street and thus the two streets will be merged in name after the bishop.

Shigwedha explained that Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street at Freedom Square will be cancelled as there is already a street name in honour of the Zambian statesman in Klein Windhoek and the one at Freedom Square will thus be renamed after Geingos.

In addition, Bach Street will be renamed after the late Ovaherero Paramount Chief Kuaima Riruako. Shigwedha said that among other streets to be renamed are Feld Street in honour of Sir Sereste Khama of Botswana, while Tuin Street, Dan Street, Genesis Street, Bismark and Delfos streets will also be rechristened.