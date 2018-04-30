NFA keeps Namibia guessing … Nothing much comes out of Omuthiya meeting

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek – Last weekend’s much-trumpeted Namibia Football Association (NFA) Consultative Meeting held in the fast-growing capital of the vast Oshikoto Region, Omuthiya, yielded very little positives, if any.

Football enthusiasts were left high and dry and extremely disappointed while many are fuming over the association’s inability to deal promptly with matters of public interest.

The ongoing contract employment dispute between the association’s long-serving Secretary-General (SG) Barry Rukoro and the NFA honcho Frans Mbidi, was among the main topics on the agenda to enjoy priority at the eagerly awaited gathering.

However, this burning issue was ostensibly shifted to the dustbin of has-beens with the lame undertaking that further discussions in this regard will be held at another meeting slated for Ondangwa.

The NFA President Frans Mbidi and his henchmen, under the guise of “Emergency Committee” will converge in the presence of the SG to apparently scrutinise certain clauses in the contract under dispute.

The meeting also resolved to have the three streams of the National Division One Football Leagues started on May 5, 2018 – much to the amazement of football administrators.

“These blokes are totally out of their mind, how does one just start a league without prior consultation with the affected parties (the clubs),” charged an angry football official, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisals.

It has also come to light that the mooted “motion of no confidence” to be moved against the President came to nothing as proper procedures needed to be followed first before such action could be effected.

Insiders say the executive erred by moving a motion of no confidence in the absence of charges of misconduct or any wrongdoings on the part of the president.

In the meantime, those with intimate knowledge of the unfolding saga, revealed to New Era Sports that Mbidi has been ordered, in no uncertain terms, by the executive to follow correct procedures before Rukoro’s contract terminates.

These include conducting a thorough performance appraisal before any other ideas are entertained.