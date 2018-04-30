Namibia celebrates International Jazz Day

Jeremiah Ndjoze

WINDHOEK – Today marks the eighth commemoration of the International Jazz Day and Namibia, being a member of the global community, is revelling in the occasion.

Hosted by Energy100 FM, this celebration will see jazz lovers congregating at the Italian restaurant, Silica Ristorante, located at the corner of Independence Avenue and Garten Street.

One of the organisers, Kagiso Moloi, said: “It will be an evening of good food, good wine with good friends.”

The jazz guru further revealed that the event would see performances by some of the country’s jazz pundits.

“We are expecting Erna Chimu, Damasfusion Garises, Carlos ‘CK’ Kambaekwa and Antonio to render jazzy musical items at the event,” Kagiso told Entertainment Now, yesterday.

In November 2011, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) officially designated April 30 as International Jazz Day in order to highlight jazz and its diplomatic role of uniting people in all corners of the globe.

International Jazz Day is chaired and led by UNESCO Director General and legendary jazz pianist and composer Herbie Hancock, who serves as a UNESCO Ambassador for Intercultural Dialogue and Chairman of the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz. The institute is the lead non-profit organisation charged with planning, promoting and producing this annual celebration.

The day brings together communities, schools, artists, historians, academics, and jazz enthusiasts all over the world to celebrate and learn about jazz and its roots, plus its future and impact, while raising awareness of the need for intercultural dialogue and mutual understanding. The day further reinforces international cooperation and communication. The event starts at 18h00 and is proudly sponsored by the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz, UNESCO as well as Energy100 Fm through its Urban Jazz Grooves slot hosted by Dr Kagiso Moloi.