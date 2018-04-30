NAC says Eros Airport remains in use

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The Eros Airport is still operational for domestic flights, it is where the presidential plane lands, and is parked, contrary to recent media reports, said the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) acting chief executive officer Albert Aochamub.

“All safety and security audit reports by the regulator, the Namibia Civil Aviation Authority, have indicated significant safety and security breaches over many years due to the advanced age of that runway. However, in the absence of an alternative city airport, all domestic routes continue to be operated from there,” he said in response to recent media reports that the Presidential jet has stopped using the facility since 2016 while other airlines continue to operate from the same facility.

“The Presidential aircraft is permanently parked at a designated facility at the Eros Airport. It, therefore, has to land and take off from that facility as a matter, of course, every time it is required for use. The NAC log books prove that all the aircrafts used by the government for official transportation purposes use the Eros Airport runway and facilities and no change has been communicated to the NAC to that arrangement,” he said.

In addition, he said Minister of Works and Transport, John Mutorwa, has confirmed that the government has made budget provisions for the rehabilitation of that runway during the new financial year and that the National Assembly has already approved that budget and awaits further sanctioning by the National Council.

“To that end, all the concerns raised over the past few years by the users will be addressed and no user needs to have any further concerns thereafter,” said Aochamub.