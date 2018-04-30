Murder accused awaits mental observation

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – Victoria Goreses, who stands accused of stabbing her 70-year-old pensioner boyfriend to death, is yet to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The matter was on the roll for the mental observation report. However, state prosecutor Ida Itembu informed the court that the state has typed and summarised the instructions to have Goreses evaluated but the psychiatric evaluation report is not yet available.

Goreses 20, was informed last week in Windhoek Magistrates’ Court, Katutura that the psychiatric hospital could not admit her as there is only an intake of thirty patients. There are only thirty beds available and due to the space constraints, the accused has not been observed, according to the state.

Goreses, who made her third appearance before Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni from custody, is facing a charge of murder for what the prosecution deems as an intentional killing of Sakava Nathame, 70. It is alleged that Goreses fatally stabbed her boyfriend Nathame with a piece of a broken mirror numerous times, which subsequently resulted in his death on February 25 on Ongava Street in Okuryangava, Windhoek.

It is alleged that Goreses was released from the mental institution a month before the heinous crime she is accused of committing. During her first appearance on February 27, Goreses appeared to be disoriented, according to the prosecution.

Due to the seriousness of the offense that Goreses is facing and in the interest of justice and the public, the court found that it was not befitting at the time to grant Goreses bail upon her first appearance in court.

Magistrate Shuuveni postponed the matter to May 28 with the hope that Goreses would be admitted and the mental observation report would be available and for her to attain legal representation.

Goreses was remanded in custody and she will remain in detention at Otjomuise Police Station.