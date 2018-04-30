Mind games beckon for rural athletes

Carlos Kambaekwa

Okakarara – Residents of the Okakarara Constituency in the vastly populated Otjozondjupa Region feel obliged to plough back the vast knowledge and experiences they have gained through the life journey over the years.

“We realised that we should give back to our communities by way of helping them to grow socially and intellectually if we are to succeed in making our young generation into responsible citizens,” noted community activist, Ica Hukununa.

The light-skinned hippy look-alike pony-tailed Hukununa, says they take cognisance of the fact that most sporting events planned during the festive season, notably in the rural areas, are confined to football and netball only.

“We have decided to think of another sporting discipline that will yield a greater impact, while contributing immensely to the uplifting of our youth. The ultimate idea of hosting a chess tourney was mooted out – hence the decision to stage the tourney during the first or second week of December this year.”

The game of chess is similar to the traditional board game of strategic skill for a pair of contestants, played on a chequered board on which each playing piece is moved according to the prescribed rules.

Chess has lots of benefits for the youth and society and it is not expensive to sustain.

In itself, the game of chess is known to have a lot of mental, psychological, social, physical, and even health benefits. It helps in preventing Alzheimer and teaches planning and foresight, among other benefits.

The organisers anticipate involving around 100 to 120 players of all ages mainly from the Okakarara area. They will also invite the Namibian Chess Federation to be part of the tournament and are expecting some of the big names to be part of the competition. This will help give credence to the competition.

The competition will consist of three categories namely: Open (open to any player of any age and gender), Cadet (6-11 age group, any gender) and Youth (12-17 age group, any gender). There will also be a special prize category for female players.

“This is just to encourage more women to be a part of the tournament,” Hukununa said.

The organisers are appealing for donations in cash and kind to make this event a success. Attached is a list of things they need assistance with.