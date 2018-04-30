Hage Geingob Stadium undergoes facelift

Staff Reporter

Windhoek – Namibia’s main rugby stadium, the Hage Geingob Stadium, has undergone a major facelift – courtesy of Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group through its premium beer brand Windhoek Draught.

Officially launched last week on Thursday, the newly revamped stadium, according to NBL Managing Director, Wessie van der Westhuizen who officially handed over the stadium to the Namibia Rugby Union (NRU), serves to transform the stadium into an iconic landmark that the whole of Namibia can be proud of.

“NBL’s history with this much loved sport that unites people from all over the world, spans over many years. Through our Premium Beer Brand Windhoek Draught, we have supported the Namibian National Rugby team, for the past couple of years, including their preparation and participation in the 2015 Rugby World Cup,” said Van der Westhuizen.

He added that as a proudly Namibian company, the company is committed to build local rugby by bringing spectators through the turnstiles, filling up stadiums, restoring the pride and passion for domestic rugby. In addition to growing the sport, it instills confidence in the game and attracts further private sector investment to grow our local talent.

“We have identified the need to restore back life into this iconic home for Namibian rugby as well as for players and supporters of the sport from Namibia and all over the world.

“As a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List Group driven by its Purpose of ‘Creating a Future; Enhancing Life’, our decision to get involved as the main sponsor of Namibian Rugby was in service of our Purpose.

Sport, rugby in particular, has the ability to unite people, whilst sharing collective passions creating amazing experiences with lasting impact.

“Providing the opportunity to Namibian rugby players to compete in the Super Sport Challenge, Currie Cup and African Cup competitions, is most definitely creating a future for the sport whilst enhancing the lives of those that participate.”

Chairman of Namibia Rugby (Association incorporate of section 21), Bradley Basson during his acceptance statement said the revived stadium and the initiative by NBL, and Windhoek draught in particular means a lot for the rugby Union.

“This gesture sends the right message. It shows support and commitment. If one looks at the new colorful, re-branded stadium, it brings life to this home of Namibian rugby. This will encourage local supporters – not only those interested in the sport, but every Namibian to appreciate and support sport in Namibia.

“This shows the commitment of NBL, and its support to taking sport, and in this case, rugby to another level. We are very pleased by this and are truly grateful for NBL’s involvement and support of Namibian sport.

“The only thing left to do is for us to work harder and to come up with further initiatives to get the stadium full again. And this initiative comes at the right time – with the Currie cup world cup qualifier year in our midst.”

Captain of the national rugby team, Rohan Kitshoff expressed excitement over the revived Hage Geingob stadium.

“As a player, when you now walk in to the stadium, you cannot help but feel proud and feel a sense of excitement and “gees” about the transformation taking place. As a Namibian company, NBL truly lives the O&L purpose of ‘creating a future and enhancing life’. “

Kitshoff added that the new look stadium has created massive excitement among the players and they would like to play a brand of rugby that will also create that level of excitement among their faithful supporters.

“On behalf of the players, I would like to thank NBL and Windhoek Draught for sharing this vision with us and even though Namibian Rugby has shown tremendous growth since Rugby World Cup 2015 I believe the best is yet to come and we can’t wait to walk the road together and celebrate with an ice cold Windhoek Draught.”

NBL Senior Brand Manager, Claudia Opperman: “Rugby comes a long way in Namibian sport. It is a discipline that has represented the country on international platforms several times, and is a code worth celebrating and appreciating.

“We are proud to be associated with Namibian rugby and trust that this vibrant new stadium will unlock even more interest, and attract more supporters to games on this field. We are grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the rugby journey going forward.”