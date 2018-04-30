CoW to avail land for middle-income earners

Selma Ikela

WINDHOEK – The City of Windhoek has said it has approved 431 erven for residential development in Rocky Crest Extension 5 and 7, to specifically cater for the middle-income group.

In a media statement issued by the City of Windhoek (CoW) spokesperson, Scheifert Shigwedha, the approval “paves the way for the land proclamation process to commence”, and residents can look forward to a tender invitation for these erven in just about two years’ time. The process now requires submissions to the township board, Namibia Planning and Advisory Board (NAMPAB), and the surveyor general. The submission process is expected to take about six months.

Shigwedha said Rocky Crest Extension 5 would yield 307 erven of which 256 are for single residential purposes while the other erven are to be developed for a service station, play parks and private school.

Rocky Crest Extension 5 is situated on portion 313 and is located west of Pioneerspark Extension 1 along the Western Bypass and measuring 43 hectares.

Meanwhile, Rocky Crest Extension 7 measures about 21 hectares and would yield about 190 erven of which 175 are for single residential purposes measuring within the range of about 400 square metres.

Among other erven in Rocky Crest Extension 7, are two institutional zoned erven of which Erf 49 is proposed to be reserved for a conventional centre that should host community events within the neighbourhood, with Erf 19 zoned business for a neighbourhood shopping complex. Shigwedha said extension 7 is located on portion 315, which is west of Pioneerspark Extension 1 and west of the existing Rocky Crest township.

Shigwedha added that, through public private partnership projects, the city has engaged reputable private entities to meet the city halfway for the installation of the bulk municipal services.

To this effect, Waterberg Investment would partner with CoW for the installation of the bulk municipal services in Extension 5 while CoW, as per its yearly budgetary provision, would install the bulk municipal services for Extension 7.

He further stated the two townships would be linked to the rest of the city through David Meroro Road to the north, future extension of Otjomuise Road to the west and western bypass to the east.

He said the road passing north of the township will be 25 metres wide in order to accommodate the public transport master plan component of non-motorised transport, such as pedestrian walk ways and cyclist tracks.