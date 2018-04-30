BA, Reds poised for a mouth-watering final …Civics and UNAM, the underdogs

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek – Katutura giants Black Africa and newly crowned MTC Premiership champions African Stars avoided each other when the four teams went into the hat for the draw of the lucrative Debmarine Namibia Cup, on Saturday.

“Starlile” scrapped through to the semi-final following a nail-biting 5-3 triumph over a stubborn Eleven Arrows at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Saturday evening, to set up a semi-final clash against Civics.

The latter defeated Tura Magic in one of the quarterfinal matches played in Windhoek last weekend. The two teams were deadlocked at 1-all after regulation time and the result had to be decided via the lottery of the dreaded penalty shout-out, which saw the Civilians come out tops.

Ronnie Kanalelo’s UNAM had little trouble in seeing off LHU Blue Waters dispatching the seasiders 2-0 with goals from veteran goatee bearded attacking midfielder Heini Isaacks and Deven Somseb doing the trick for the Clever Boys.

Lady luck smiled on African Stars after the newly crowned Namibian champions were stretched to the limit by the youthful Eleven Arrows outfit in a match where no quarter was asked or given.

Jürgen Naobeb and Simon Nekongo were on target for coastal side in the allocated five penalties that saw Valton van Staden, Salomon Omseb and Pinehas Willem havening their spot kicks gathered by acrobatic Reds shot stopper Ratanda Mbazuvara.

Tjiuana Tja Tjinotjiua and Ivan Kamberipa were on target for Starlile, as the trident of Elvis “Porridge” Tjivasera, Obrey Amseb and Godwin Jena saw their efforts blocked by the opposite goalie – obliging a sudden death.

Midfielder Neville “Magic” Tjiueza and Dennis “Law” Tjetjinda were successful from the spot for the Reds, Imms Angolo and Luciano Fischer replied for Arrows to level matters but skipper Paulus Shanyenga saw his effort saved by allowing Brave Warriors veteran captain Stigga Ketjijere to burry the decisive spot kick sending Stars to the semi-finals 5-4 on penalties.

Arrows’ Zimbabwean import gloves man Tinashe Dzambara was deservedly named Man of the Match for his breath-taking saves during the 90 minutes of none stop action.

In other action, prodigal son Jerome “The Crocodile” Louis and find of the season netted a brace apiece to propel Black Africa to a well deserved 4-1 thrashing of lower tie opponents Golden Bees after a goalless first half. Clement Nangombe scored a consolation goal for the visitors. The semi-finals will be staged at a yet to be confirmed venue on May 11, 2018.

The winner of the Debmarine Namibia Cup will walk away with a staggering amount of N$500,000 with the runner picking up a consolation prize of N$250,000 while the losing semi-finalists will each receive N$150,000 for their trouble.