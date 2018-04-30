AR leads peaceful demo at Oshakati

Victoria Kaapanda

OSHAKATI – The Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement held a demonstration from Oshakati Independence Stadium towards Oshakati Town Council, before proceeding to the Oshakati High Court in the Oshana Region early morning of Thursday, April 26, 2018.

The demonstration was led by land activists and leaders of the AR movement, Job Amupanda, Dimbulukeni Nauyoma, George Kambala and Paulus Paulus.

Over 300 youth and children as young as eight, singing that they are also tired of corruption joined the demonstration against the allocation of a plot to the Oshakati High Court Judge Maphios Cheda.

The fearless youth and AR accused the Oshakati Town Council of corruptly dribbling Pratick Shilongo of Erf no. 4035 in favour of a Zimbabwean national, Judge Cheda.

According to Amupanda, while Cheda was presiding over land dispute cases in the High Court, he negotiated a private land transaction for himself with the Oshakati Town Council.

“This protest today is a classic illustration of this problematic status of the judiciary, as an agent of capitalism,” said Amupanda.

The petition was received by the Oshakati Town Council Executive Officer, Werner Iita, even though there was an attempt to prevent the protest from accessing the premises. The AR managed to engage and convince the Namibian Police Force and the town council that what they were about to embark on was a fatal mistake that could disturb their cooperation.

They eventually accepted superior logic. The protest went ahead and the CEO, in accepting the petition, thanked AR for their level of organisation and strategy and promised that they would respond in due course.

After the submission of the petition to the Oshakati Town Council, the protest proceeded to the Oshakati High Court where a petition was handed over to Deputy Permanent Secretary of Justice, Tousy Namiseb, who travelled from Windhoek to receive the petition and he has promised to take it through the channels particularly Chief Justice Peter Shivute.