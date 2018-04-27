Teenagers set man alight

Staff Reporter

Windhoek – A 26-year-old man is receiving treatment at a local hospital after sustaining burn wounds on his upper body when four males, including two teenagers, set him alight following an argument over the weekend.

The victim was identified as William Stoffel and police have described his condition as serious. The incident happened at 8ste Laan last Saturday when Stoffel and the four men who were smoking drugs started arguing over money, said City Police public relations officer Fabian Amukwelele.

Amukwelele said one of the two teenage boys who poured petrol on Stoffel was arrested on Sunday, while the other teenager who helped to set the man on fire went on the run.

Khomas Police regional crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Abner Agas, said the incident involved four men. The police arrested two suspects while two are still at large.

Agas said the two suspects who were arrested have appeared before the Katutura Magistrate’s Court and were released in the care of their guardians, as they are juveniles, both aged 17 years. Their names cannot be published because they are underage.