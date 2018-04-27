President congratulates Nujoma on O.R. Tambo award

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – President Hage Geingob yesterday congratulated Founding President Sam Nujoma for the award of the Order of the Companions of O.R. Tambo Gold, which the country’s first head of state is in line to receive tomorrow from the government of South Africa.

“President of the Republic of Namibia, Dr Hage G. Geingob wishes to congratulate the Founding President and Father of the Namibian Nation, Dr Sam Shafishuna Nujoma for his nomination and award of the Order of the Companions of O.R. Tambo Gold,” press secretary in the Namibian presidency Dr Alfredo Hengari said in a statement late yesterday.

The statement quotes President Geingob saying: “Comrade Nujoma, an indomitable Pan-Africanist and revolutionary par excellence, is an emblem of our liberation struggle, and his contributions to the freedom of the oppressed extend beyond our borders.”

“His deep footprints in the making of our history, and re-shaping of our region, alongside travelling companions, including the venerable Oliver Reginald Tambo, make him a natural and worthy recipient of the Award of the Order of the Companions of O.R. Tambo Gold.”

Geingob continued: “Additionally, it is testimony to his selfless personal sacrifices as a freedom fighter, but an award he will accept on behalf of the Namibian people to whom he has demonstrated love and commitment. It is a proud moment for Namibians when one of the best among their fold is elevated by the sister people of the Republic of South Africa to the Order of the Companions of O.R. Tambo Gold.”

Nujoma is scheduled to receive the award in South Africa’s capital, Pretoria, tomorrow. The award recognises eminent foreign nationals for friendship shown to South Africa.

The award is given in recognition of Nujoma’s opposition to the then government of apartheid South Africa and for leading the force that fought alongside South African freedom fighters and posed a formidable challenge to the oppressive regimes in the southern African region.

South Africa says Nujoma led Namibia to freedom and has continued to be a great source of inspiration.