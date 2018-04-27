Outapi expectant mothers get keys to renovated shelter

Victoria Kaapanda

OSHAKATI – Expectant mothers, who camp outside the Outapi District Hospital for antenatal care due to the long distances between their villages and the hospital, received keys to a refurbished shelter in which they would stay awaiting their time.

On Wednesday, Standard Bank of Namibia handed over the renovated shelter, which is located on the south-eastern side of Outapi District Hospital. The shelter was vandalised and needed repairs on the plumbing and sewage systems.

During the renovation exercise, the expectant mothers were accommodated at a temporary shelter, which would continue in use to accommodate more people.

According to Branch Manager of Standard Bank, Geroldus Kazondunge, the purpose of renovating the building was to keep pregnant mothers that used to camp under a tree for many years, under hygienic conditions and for them to be able to use standard toilets and showers.

Speaking at the same event, the Governor of the Omusati Region, Erginus Endjala, expressed disappointment with the way the Outapi hospital has left the shelter of the expectant mothers to degrade, and with no regular cleaning services.

“The place is dirty,” said Endjala, adding: “As an expectant mother, you need to be careful of every aspect of your life, including about food and shelter.”