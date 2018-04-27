Nicro, a musical legend

Carlos Kambaekwa

The Namibian music industry has been dealt a major blow following the sudden death of Ugly Creatures’ front man Nicodemus Dantago #Hoabeb, aka “Nicro” amongst his vast circle of friends.

Born in Windhoek’s old location in 1955, Nicro demonstrated musical virtuosity at an early age hardly out of his pair of shorts, belying his tender age. He developed serious interest in musical instruments when 12 years old, and soon became the core tenor of the then Windhoek Jeug Koor (Youth Choir). At the same age he started playing trumpet, going on to excel as the finest trumpeter Namibia has ever produced. A founding member of Ugly Creatures musical ensemble as its bassist, he was made the bandleader and the band’s preferred poster boy until the time of his untimely death.

He was founding member of various CHOIRS amongst them; Judika, Manuba, ELCRN Mass Choir then known as Bach Choir, Garere Music Group – all from Katutura, the MLH ASB. The multitalented musical genius wrote, composed and released a number of albums, touring Germany with the Garere music group twice. In the intervening years, Nicro played an instrumental role with the inevitable formation of NASCAM where he was a Founding member.

Apart from his incredible academic achievements, M. Sc. Economics degree from the Philipps University of Marburg, Germany, followed by International Business Management Diploma from the Institute of Business Management in Riedenburg, Germany, Nicro was a noted songwriter, composer, multi-instrumentalist, excellent at bass and rhythm guitars, keyboardist, flutist and trumpeter. He obtained a Diploma in Trumpet and Brass Band Conducting, Germany, 1979.