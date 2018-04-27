Hungry Lion lunch for the elderly

The Hungry Lion take-away franchise in Windhoek treated the Windhoek’s elderly to a lunch of its fried chicken. The elderly, who were treated to lunch, are from the Susanne Grauheim, the Oude Rust Oord and the Katutura Old Age Homes. “Hungry Lion heartily affirms in sharing. It is so fulfilling to share a quality meal with the senior citizens of Namibia,” said Henri Cochrane, Hungry Lion Regional Manager, Namibia. The lunch was served on Tuesday. “I have never had Hungry Lion’s chicken before, it was absolutely delicious. We do not get visits like this often, Hungry Lion spoiled us today,” said 83-year-old, Hendrik du Plessis, one of the elderly residing at Oude Rust Oord Old Age Home, Windhoek. In the photo are (from left) Ria Lausberg, Magrietha Sandmann, Kitty Radyn, Miems Fromke and Ingrid Ruck enjoying their Hungry Lion lunch. Photo: Contributed