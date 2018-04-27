Former footballers hail Africa’s wunderkind … Mo Salah tipped for greatness

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek – Retired footballers could not heap enough praises on Egyptian phenomenal goal machine, Mohammed Salah.

The chunky-haired Liverpool target man is being talked about in the same breath as the world’s finest footballers present and past.

“King Salah” has been in devastating goal-scoring mode since his arrival at English Premiership (EPL) giants Liverpool at the beginning of the current term.

The bearded stocky winger has almost single-handedly propelled the Mersyside outfit to the brink of an European Champions League final. The shaggy-haired net buster tore apart his former team Roma in the semifinal, scoring a well-taken brace and setting up two other goals in Liverpool’s 5-2 demolition of Roma on Tuesday.

“If you look at Salah, he plays exactly like Lionel Messi and possesses the same finishing skills, whilst he does not dive or easily go down to the ground.

“Without an iota of doubt, Mo Salah is up there with Ronaldo and Messi, provided he maintains that level of performance for a long period,” says former SWA skipper Ian Wood.

“When Salah left the field late in the second half, the pressure on Roma’s defence had subsided – allowing Roma into their normal game,” said Hasso Ahrens.

“On current cup form, I must admit the Reds have a much better chance to claim Europe’s most coveted silverware,” charges Andy Alfheim.

“In all honesty, I can’t see Roma stopping Liverpool from scoring with Salah around. I seriously doubt they will repeat a Barca again. Jurgen Klopp’s man management is top class,” Gary Sales notes.