Debmarine Cup quarterfinals …Top guns ready to clash this weekend

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – The quarterfinals of Namibia’s biggest football competition, the Debmarine Namibia Cup, will this weekend take centre stage at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, with the last eight clubs set to battle it out for a place in the semi-finals.

Windhoek’s Sam Nujoma Stadium will again host the quarterfinal matches that will officially start today and end tomorrow.

In today’s line-up, Tura Magic face Civics at 19h00 in the only quarterfinal match to be played today but more action is scheduled for tomorrow and will see most of the top guns grilling each for a seat in the next round of the competition.

Tomorrow, at the same venue, Katutura giants African Stars face re-energised coastal outfit Eleven Arrows in one of the biggest games of the day at 19h00. Another thrilling clash is expected when Black Africa confront an unpredictable and highly determined Golden Bees side (15h00), which remains the only second-tier side in the competition and will thus have a point to prove against the Lively Lions.

Coastal giants Blue Waters, who have been in fine form of late, take on UNAM FC at 17h00 in another encounter that promises fireworks. UNAM have continuously proved they have what it takes to pull a surprise or two against any opponent and Waters expect nothing but a fierce battle against the Students.

The organisers of the Debmarine Cup have urged local football fans to get their tickets well in advance for this weekend’s quarterfinals at all Computicket outlets and at Football House for N$30 each.

“Fans need to get their tickets now from Computicket outlets at Shoprite and Checkers as well as at Football House to avoid unnecessary shoving at the stadium. The matches look very promising and we urge all fans to get their tickets on time. Last minute-ticket purchase always comes with undesired consequences of frustrations and we need to avoid that. We are also making this plea as a responsible FA to avoid possible stampedes at the stadium resulting from the late purchase of tickets,” urged Namibia Football Association (NFA) secretary general Barry Rukoro.

This weekend’s winners will advance to the semi-finals to be contested on May 12-13 to decide the last two sides that will meet in the final on May 26. The overall winners will walk away with N$500,000 while the runners-up receive N$250,000 and each losing semi-finalist gets N$150,000.