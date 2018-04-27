Country Club to launch Beatz and Eatz music festival

Pinehas Nakaziko

Well-known South African musicians, Almero Welgemoed, Deon Meiring and Bouwer Bosch are to inaugurate the first ever music festival of the Windhoek Country Club Resort and Casino (WCCR), titled Beatz and Eatz on May 25.

Taking place under the beautiful Namibian sky, music enthusiasts are welcome to take their blankets along. Those purchasing tickets as part of the early bird promotion, stand the possibility of a great prize of a two-night stay for two at the Swakopmund Hotel and Entertainment Centre inclusive of breakfast. “We will, of course, also cater for the food enthusiasts and a variety of food and drink stands will be available from three O’clock (15h00) in the afternoon, until late. We look forward to welcoming all of you at this great event,” says WCCR’s general manager, Tony Boucher. The draw will take place during the evening of the concert. The WCCR also offers an accommodation special for the weekend of the music festival for N$ 1840.00 per night for a double room, including breakfast but excluding tourism levy.

Early Bird tickets for the festival has been available since this Tuesday at www.webtickets.com.na and Pick n Pay stores for N$200.00 per adult and N$100.00 for under 16’s while under 12’s may enjoy the show for free. Entries for the competition closes on May 24. Boucher says tickets at the door will be slightly more expensive and will cost N$250 for adults and N$150 for under sixteen’s. “People are encouraged to purchase their tickets early to avoid disappointment as limited tickets are available,” WCCR’s General Manager, Tony Boucher says. He adds that the music concert will offer Namibians another great opportunity to enjoy an evening out – this time enjoying acoustic and laid-back music. He delights that “the Windhoek Country Club Resort and Casino has produced its fair share of exciting happenings, ranging from international golf tournaments to Miss Universe and Miss Namibia pageants and boxing bonanzas”.

