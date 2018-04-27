Beauty to partake in global competition

Pinehas Nakaziko

Local beauty, Tessia Mutwamezi (24) is expected to jet-off to Zambia tomorrow to represent Namibia at the international pageant competition of Global Supper Model, taking place in Lusaka this weekend.

Tessia will be directed by local pageant director, Bobby Kaanjosa of Pageant Girls. The grand finale will be held at NIPA Conference Centre on May 5 in Lusaka, under the theme “Surviving into the Future”. The Global Super Model is a cancer themed models competition to create awareness and identifying cancer ambassadors across the globe through modeling.

It is the first time Zambia is hosting the pageant.During the launch of the competition in Lusaka recently, the president of the pageant, Naomi Banda, disclosed that her organisation is working with the Cancer Hospital. She added that the cancer awareness project aims at opening people’s minds about cancer.

The glittery event will see 20 models from different countries competing for the title. Four designers from four different countries will showcase their designs on the finale night. Kaanjosa says different awards from different will be given to the contestants on the night of the grand finale. Tessia has worked with the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN), and has also visited the Cancer Ward at the Central Hospital, with the guidance of CAN and Kaanjosa. This will be Tessia’s second international competition. Last year she took part in the Miss Heritage Global pageant in Johannesburg, South Africa. She was the second runner-up at the Miss Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) last year, and the reigning Miss Namibia second runner-up.