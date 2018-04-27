A Golden Oldies night with a style

Jeremiah Ndjoze

Businessperson and self-styled philanthropist, Teppy Ngaizuvare is at it again. And this time the selfless Windhoek socialite is out to mix business with pleasure. After all, taking pleasure in those merry moments and how they can increase your overall happiness allows us to tune in to the best that life has to offer.

And it all gets better when one makes time to relax a little and reminisce with the golden oldies in the form of music. More so, when the entire affair is billed to benefit the less fortunate members of society.

It is with this understanding that Ngaizuvare convenes the Golden Oldies night tomorrow, at a Ausspannplatz hangout spot only known as ConFab, said to be owned by local actress Tjiuna Kauapirura. “I’m a person who travels a lot and I’m always out to discover new ways through which we can assist some of the less fortunate members of our communities. Being a lover of music, and having studied the oldies music scene for a while, I realise that the way events were being organised leaves more to be desired,” he reflects deeply.

The current ‘golden oldies’ scene is devoid of the intimacy that one would want to associate with events of such sentimental value, maintains he. “These days such events are hosted in big town halls with not much control of the ambience or to set the mood,” Ngaizuvare opines. Hence the difference he envisages with his Golden Oldies featuring a complete repertoire of sounds ranging from the 1970s greats such as the O’Jays and the Commodores, not forgetting the original doo-wop sound of the 1950s and 1960s, before ushering in a selection of the modernised genres of the 1980s and 1990s. Ngaizuvare reveals that a fraction of the proceeds from the evening will be donated to a soon to be announced charitable organisation. This will not be the first time that Namibia sees Ngaizuvare’s good deeds. In July last year this businessman, moved by the plight of the vulnerable children in Katutura and the work of the Katrina Nguvauva welfare organization, Ngaizuvare also made a donation of 100kg of meat to the entity.