Wesbank and Africa Commercial Vehicles team up to assist vulnerable

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Wesbank recently partnered with Africa Commercial Vehicles Authorised Dealer of Iveco South Africa in a project that is expected to enhance the lives of children at the Zanele Mbeki Primary and Day Care Centre, a registered Educational Institution with the Ministry of Education. Here they offer pre-school services not only to the children of self-employed parents and the general populace in the Katutura community but also to orphans and disadvantaged Namibian children.

FNB Namibia’s Manager for Corporate Social responsibility, Revonia Kahivere said that the smart partnership agreement between Wesbank and Africa Commercial Vehicles forms part of FNB Namibia’s effort to create a better world together. “Our vision of “being a great Namibian financial services group creating a better world”, is made real daily through strategic partnership agreements and profit for all stakeholders. The partnership involves a vegetable garden for the Zanele Mbeki Private School as well as a sturdy jungle gym.

Revonia added that there was no greater asset than the people of our nation and their welfare is the foundation on which Wesbank based its philosophy and work. “The escalating demand for food has reached crisis point in our country and requires strategic assistance from Government, the private sector and every Namibian citizen. We wish to thank Africa Commercial Vehicles for approaching us to be part of nation building and we applaud the Zanele Mbeki Private School for investing in the lives of the surrounding communities.”

Jano van Wyk, General Manager of Africa Commercial Vehicles stressed that their mission is to change the lives of communities and that community involvement is very important to the company. “Our focus for 2018 is to implement projects that will make a significant and sustainable difference. As part of our community involvement goal for 2018, we approached Wesbank to support a specific project within their environmental sector inspired by #itsup2us and the viral video produced and shared by Ees. We believe we can make a real difference through supporting the Zanele Mbeki Primary and Day Care Centre and consequently Africa Commercial Vehicles repaired and reinforced the Jungle Gym to make it safe for the children to play on. We also removed the rubble to clear an area where we planted fruit trees. Wesbank re-established and transformed the vegetable garden to make it sustainable in order to provide food for the children of the Havana Community.”

Ees and his team will be producing a video to share the transformation of the sustainable difference made at the Zanele Mbeki Primary and Day Care Centre.